The Rivers State Police Command has successfully thwarted a kidnapping operation, killing two suspected kidnappers, rescuing one abducted victim, and recovering several assault rifles.

According to a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officers, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the suspected gang of kidnappers opened fire on police operatives during the intelligence-led rescue mission along Ozuaha Road, Emohua Local Government Area.

The statement reads, “The Rivers State Police Command, in its sustained efforts to combat kidnapping and armed robbery in the state, has made a remarkable breakthrough.

“In a daring operation, Operatives of the Command attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU) Emohua Annexe, acting on a tip-off, successfully rescued a kidnapped victim, (name withheld) ‘F’, of Omademe Community who was abducted on Friday, December 5, 2025, along Ozuaha Road, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.”

The statement further stated that, “according to reports from the victim’s brother on December 9, 2025, seeking assistance in securing his sister’s release. The abductors had demanded a ransom of One Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira (#1.2m.), threatening to kill the victim if the payment was not made promptly. The Police Operatives, determined to bring the perpetrators to justice, swiftly mobilised and executed a carefully planned operation to rescue the victim.

“At about 11:30 hours, the Police team, led by seasoned Operatives, utilizing intelligence led operations, covertly stormed the kidnapper’s hideout located in a forested area, off Ozuaha Road and met the suspected kidnappers sharing the ransom.

“Upon sighting the Police Operatives, the kidnappers, who were heavily armed, opened fire, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire. The Police, displaying exemplary bravery and professionalism, neutralised two of the kidnappers, while others fled into the forest with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.”

The Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga A Adepoju, commended the bravery and dedication of the Operatives involved in the operation, for putting their lives on the line to ensure the safe rescue of the victim.

Adepoju reassures the public of the Command’s commitment to maintaining law and order in the state, urging anyone with credible information about the fleeing suspects to come forward and assist the Police.

The CP further directed that the investigation be expedited, the fleeing suspects apprehended, the remaining ransom recovered, and all culprits brought to justice.

Exhibits recovered at the scene include one pump-action rifle, five live Cartridges, two expended Cartridges, and one locally-made Pistol.

All the exhibits are currently in Police custody as part of the ongoing investigation.