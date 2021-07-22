Police in Zamfara have again killed a notorious armed bandits leader and rescue twelve kidnap victims

The notorious bandit and his grang had on Wednesday blocked the ever busy Gusau – Sokoto Road and abduct twelve travellers

The Criminals blocked the highway along Dogon Karfe community in Bakura local government area with the aim of terrorising commuters

Police in Zamfara says operatives on patrol along the highway mobilised to the area but were engaged in a gun duel by the bandits after abducting twelve travellers.

A press statement signed by the command public Relations officer Shehu Mohammed says the troops gallantly repelled the kidnap and stop the hoodlums from further onslaught on the commuters

The Zamfara Police image maker says: “Yesterday at about 1300hrs, large number of armed bandits blocked Gusau – Sokoto Road at Dogon Karfe axis scaring commuters to scamper for safety”

” Police Tactical operatives on patrol along the road quickly mobilzed to the location. On arrival at the scene, they were heavily engaged in a gun duel by bandits who already abducted innocent commuters and were about to take them to the forest, but our troops gallantly repelled them, deterring the hoodlums from further onslaught on the commuters” Shehu Said

The statement adds that during the encounter, one of the bandits was fatally injured and victim was taken to the forest by the bandits

The Zamfara State Police Command says it has intensified search and rescue strategies to safely rescue the remaining other victim who was taken to the forest before Police arrival.

All the rescued victims were reunited with their families.

This is the second time in forty eight hours that police in Zamfara is rescuing kidnap victims.