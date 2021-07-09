The Zamfara State Police Command has again arrested another suspected armed robber in Gusau and recovered a stolen motorcycle.

The Suspect Suleiman Baba Maiyaki is alleged to be involved in criminal conspiracy, attempted culpable homicide and armed robbery

The arrest according to the police is sequel to a report received from a complainant one Zaharaddeen Bashir in Kwotorkoshi emirate in Bungudu LGA.

“The victim who happened to be an Okada rider was riding his Motorcycle along new Motor Park area Gusau, when he was stopped by the suspect and asked him to convey him to Barakallahu area, Gusau, On arriving the destination, the suspect told the complainant to stop and wait by an uncompleted building which he claimed to belongs to him”.

” While waiting with his Motorcycle, the suspect armed with stick suddenly appeared and hit the victim to a point of coma, which as a result, he fell unconscious, until few minutes before he regained himself inside a drainage” the Police said.

He adds that in the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to all the crime and will be charge to court for prosecution.

The Command assured citizens that it will sustain the tempo in order to stem the tide of criminal activities in Zamfara state.