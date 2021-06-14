The Delta state police command says its attention has been drawn to a recent publication making rounds purportedly published by the fulani’s of Usman dan fodio leadership tagged “FULANI JIHADIST WARNINGS” and pasted in various locations round Asaba and Agbor to be precise.

According to a statement by Acting police public relations Officer, Bright Edafe, The command says it is committed in its responsibility of providing security for all Deltans, and it is assuring members of the public to ignore the said publication which must have been pasted by miscreants with the aim of creating panic in the state.

All modalities have been put in place to forestall any of such occurrence, all residents are advice to go about their lawful businesses without fear or panic.

He further stated that Undercover police operatives have been deployed across the state for the purpose of gathering intelligence with Other proactive measures put in place by the command. He urged Members of the public to continue to partner with the police, by providing useful information that will help in policing the state.