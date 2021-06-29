The police in Delta state has arrested three suspected ritualists and a native doctor in two separate operations in different parts of the state.



According to the acting Public relations officer of the Delta state police command, Edafe Bright, personnel in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area, acting on intelligence arrested one Godfrey Akpudje in possession of two skulls who made confessional statement that one of the skulls was from Osun state and the other to be that of dead elder sister of one Ejiro Okoro who reported the case to the police.

In a related development, personnel of the police on a stop and search operation arrested three suspected men at Nsukwa Junction, Aniocha South, who boarded a commercial vehicle in possession of fresh human blood filled in a container.

The suspects confessed to have murdered someone in Ebonyi state and were taking the blood to a native doctor in Kwale for ritual purpose before they were caught