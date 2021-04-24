Imo state Commissioner for information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, has confirmed the attack on home country by unknown gunmen at Omuma in Oru East local government.

He confirmed the incident while speaking with journalists, adding that security agencies successful repelled the attackers.

The gunmen who invaded the governor’s village house in Omuma in the early hours of Saturday, burnt some cars but unable to set any building ablaze before they were repelled by the security.

The police Public Relations Officer in Imo State Orlando Ikeokwu who confirmed the incident said three security men lost their lives.