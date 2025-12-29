British-Nigerian boxing champion Anthony Joshua has been hospitalised after a road accident in the Makun area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State. Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Babaseyi Oluseyi, confirmed this development in a statement released moments after the tragic incident...

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Babaseyi Oluseyi, confirmed this development in a statement released moments after the tragic incident that claimed the lives of two individuals on Monday.

According to the statement, the command has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the crash.

The Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps earlier attributed the crash to overspeeding and wrongful overtaking by the driver, who overtook from the right-hand side and rammed into a stationary vehicle.

Babaseyi wrote, “The Ogun State Police Command confirms that world-renowned boxer, Anthony Joshua, was involved in a road traffic accident today, Monday, December 29, 2025, at about 11:00 am, in Makun, Ogun State. The incident occurred along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, just before Danco Filling Station, near the Sagamu Interchange on the Ibadan-bound axis.

“The vehicle conveying Anthony Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated. He was seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and was receiving medical attention.”

“Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene. The deceased has been conveyed to Livewell Hospital Morgue, Sagamu. The Ogun State Police Command extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and assures the public that a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident has commenced.

“Further updates on the incident will be communicated as the investigation progresses,” the statement concluded.