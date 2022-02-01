Police get more time to question Mason Greenwood over alleged rape

The Greater Manchester Police have been granted more time to question Manchester United footballer, Mason Greenwood who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

The 20-year-old footballer, who made his debut for the club in March 2019, was arrested on Sunday following allegations on social media with the Police saying he will remain in custody for questioning.

Greenwood has not responded to the social media allegations, while his club, Manchester United have said the forward would not return to training or matches until further notice.

The Club said on Sunday it will not condone violence of any kind” and would make no further comment until the “facts have been established”.

