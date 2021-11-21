Police foil attempted kidnapping of Nasarawa-South PDP zonal Chairman

An attempt to kidnap Umar Nasiru-Black, the Peoples Democratic Party’s Nasarawa-South Zonal Chairman, was foiled by the Nasarawa Police Command.

The attempted kidnap was revealed in a statement signed by Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state and made available to journalists on Sunday in Lafia.

According to the police, the command received a distress call on Saturday at about 8:30 pm that six unidentified gunmen had invaded the victim’s residence, located at Bukun kwato area of Lafia and were attempting to kidnap him.

“Upon the receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adesina Soyemi, immediately mobilised police patrol teams to the scene.

“In an attempt to flee, the kidnappers hit the victim, Umar Nasir-Black, with a stick on his forehead.

“They also shot one of the victim’s neighbors in the right leg, before fleeing into the nearby bush.

The PDP chieftain, along with his neighbour who was shot, were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, according to the police spokesperson, also adding that they were in stable condition.

Mr. Nansel, said efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing kidnap suspects.