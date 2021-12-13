Police detain investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo

Nigeria Police Force Headquarters has detained Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, who was formerly working as a reporter and Editor with the Cable an online news medium in Nigeria.

Fisayo Soyombo has since left the Cable to start the Foundation for Investigative Journalism in Nigeria to advance the course of investigative Journalism in the country.

He had in an earlier Facebook post on Monday morning raised the alarm over what he said is an invitation by the Force Headquarters over an investigation the Police Force was currently conducting.