Police deploy troops, two armoured personnel carriers along Kaduna-Abuja highway

A joint team of security operatives has visited Kurmin Jema’a area along Kaduna-Abuja highway where an unspecified number of persons were abducted and a former governorship aspirant in Zamfara state killed Sunday evening.

The vehicle of the deceased politician was seen with blood stains and and bullet shells picked around the area by security operatives.

The Commissioner, Kaduna state Police command, Mudashiru Abdullahi, has now deployed two armored personnel carriers together with more security personnel along the highway.

In the cause of their assessment, the security operatives discovered that violation of traffic by road users led to a traffic gridlock which gave the bandits the opportunity to strike.

The commissioner has called on residents and commuters to remain calm as security operatives are doing all it takes to ensure the road is safe for users especially during the festive season.