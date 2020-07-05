About eight hundred more personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have been deployed to Zamfara state to maintain law and order and ensure the people of the state are not disturbed by bandits.

This is coming after a strategic meeting between governor of the state, Bello Matawalle and Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu at the force headquarters in Abuja.

The deployed personnel are from the Counter Terrorist, Police Mobile Force and Special Forces among others.

The move according to police authorities is to ensure remnants of unrepentant bandits are cleared from the state.