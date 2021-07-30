The Kaduna state Police command says it has deployed security personnel to areas identified as vulnerable Communities in the state to ensure that citizens are better protected.

The move is to also ensure that farmers go to their farms without being attacked to prevent looming food scarcity.

Divisional Police Officers in the state have also been directed to deploy personnel to schools located within their areas.

This is disclosed by the outgoing Commissioner of police in the state, Umar Muri who also paraded suspects arrested for various offences including armed banditry, kidnapping, theft, rape, cattle rustling amongst others.

Umar Muri said the Kaduna Police Command under his leadership as Commissioner had arrested four hundred and ninety-two suspects and recovered six hundred and seventy six rustled cattle.

He has charged traditional leaders and other opinion leaders in the state to work in synergy with the Police and other security agencies to tackle insecurity.