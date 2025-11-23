The Lagos State Police Command has clarified media reports claiming that the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Moshood, allegedly violated a court order in the ongoing dispute involving Nestoil Limited. In a statement signed by SP Abimbola Adebisi, the command’s Police Public Relations Off...

The Lagos State Police Command has clarified media reports claiming that the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Moshood, allegedly violated a court order in the ongoing dispute involving Nestoil Limited.

In a statement signed by SP Abimbola Adebisi, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, the command described the claims as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and drag the police into a matter in which it plays no partisan role.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to publication in some sections of the media and to an interview on a Public Television that “LAGOS POLICE COMMISSIONER DEFIES COURT ORDER ON NESTOIL PREMISES“.

“This story is untrue and a clear misrepresentation of facts capable of misleading the public,and intentionally created to cast aspersions on the neutrality of the Police in the entire episode. The Lagos Police Commissioner respects the laws of the land in all circumstances and he is under strict obligations to abide by orders, decisions and pronouncements of every Court of Law throughout Nigeria, and he has never done anything to disrespect the law and will not carry out any act either overtly or covertly to disobey the court orders in any way. Court orders are sacrosanct and must be promptly obeyed in totality with any iota of any contemplation by the Police, and this was strictly abided by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police in the case of NESTOIL Premises.”

It added, “To set the record straight and correct the erroneous impression the story must have created in the minds of the public, a Court Order was received by the Lagos State Police Command in respect of NESTOIL premises at about 1750 hrs on Thursday 20th November, 2025. The Court Order was promptly attended to and sent to the Police Legal Department of the Lagos State Police Command for verification and confirmation of the authenticity from the issuing Court. The response to the confirmation was received in the evening of the 21st of November,2025. Subsequent to this, all Police Personnel in the premises were withdrawn immediately without any further delay in compliance with the Court Order on the same date of 21st November,2025.”

The statement further reads, “It therefore came as a surprise shock to the Lagos Police Commissioner of Police’s attention to be drawn to the publications and interview in some sections of the media that “LAGOS POLICE COMMISSIONER DEFIES COURT ORDER ON NESTOIL PREMISES“. This story is untrue, incorrect, and misleading. This is a wicked attempt to join the Police in the issue of the NESTOIL and other parties in the matter. For avoidance of doubt, the Lagos Police Commissioner never stepped on the premises of NESTOIL on the 20th November, 2025, and on 21st November, 2025. The roles of the Police are limited to giving protection to the Court Sheriff as they carry out the enforcement of Court Orders and maintenance of peace, law, and order during the process. There was no time when the Police prevented this process.

“It is incumbent on the Lagos State Police Command to educate the mischief-makers and mischievous persons who are bent on dragging the Lagos Police Commissioner into the matter that the Police has no power to seal any premises, including that of NESTOIL. Police responsibilities under the law are to protect the Sheriff in enforcement of court orders, or any other person(s) so directed by the court, and other public officials in carrying out their lawful duties as earlier stated above. The Lagos State Police Command therefore enjoins all the parties involved in the case to concentrate on the proceedings of their legal processes in court and not to drag the Police into unnecessary controversy in the matter.”

The Command’s Commissioner of Police, Oluhundare Jimoh to implored the public and relevant authorities to disregard the report and the narrative from NESTOIL in its entirety as complete falsehood, misleading, unguided, and complete misrepresentation of facts.

“The Commissioner of Police is an officer of the law who derives its authority from the law and will never disobey court order in any way. The public are further encouraged to discontain any misconception that the story must have created in their minds.

“The Lagos State Police Command remains fully committed to upholding the rule of law, being strictly observant and obedient of court orders, with utmost respect to all judicial directives, and also ensuring that all police actions conform with the laws and all due processes that are legal,” the statement concluded.