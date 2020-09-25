The Lagos State Police Command has described as untrue insinuations surrounding a trending video alleging the police attached to Ogudu Area command of Lagos State of harassment, excessive use of power, and attempted extortion, released by some young men on Friday, 25th September 2020.

The Command in a release signed by its spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Superintendant of Police said it wishes to debunk the allegations and urge the general public to regard the video as mischievous, baseless, and an attempt to paint the police black.

To set the record straight, the Lagos State Police Command said on Friday 25/9/2020 at about 9.30 am, a team of Anti-Crime patrols from Area H, Ogudu, intercepted a Chevrolet saloon car with Reg. No SMK 436 DE, with three occupants, on Ogudu Expressway, Lagos State.

The glasses, front and back, of the vehicle are fully tinted which aroused the suspicion of the patrol team; and efforts to get the occupants identified were rebuffed, as they refused to come down or wind down the side glasses of the car.

In a bid to detect and identify the occupants of the vehicle for security reasons, coupled with the Police’s experience on criminals’ modus operandi, the patrol team called for reinforcement, and eventually, the three occupants were arrested and the vehicle towed to the station at Ogudu.

Advertisement

The occupants were identified as (1) Okoh miracle,m, 18-year-old (2) Awodoyin Mayokun, m, 24 years old, and (3) Shonaike Adebola, m, age 20 years.

During the search on them and the car, the police recovered a wrap of weed suspected to be Indian hemp and some charms.

The Commissioner of Police has, however, ordered for a thorough investigation of the incident, while appealing to Lagosians, particularly, the youths, to always respect the law and surrender for a check at the instance of the police.

He also reiterated that in as much as the police will uphold the rule of law, protect human rights and dignity, it will not condone the dissemination or spreading of fake, unfounded or malicious news to malign the image of the Nigeria Police or create security threats in the state.