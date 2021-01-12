Police in Ogun State have declared total war on cultism and their promoters across the state.

This is as a result of continuous cult clash which led to the killing of some suspected cultists by rival cult groups in Ijebu-Ode and it’s environs.

The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun made this known, while condemning the activities of the cultists in Ijebu-Ode.

He noted that the state police command has begun a 24 hour surveillance in some areas identified as black spots to rid the state of criminals and criminal activities.

The Police Commissioner noted that more than 11 suspects have been arrested on issues relating to cultist clash in Ijebu-Ode, adding that the suspects would be arraigned before the court soon.

He appealed to those who are still in the illict groups to make use of the opportunity of this period to Confess, Renounce and say Goodbye to cultism.