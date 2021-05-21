Security operatives moved swiftly to douse tension in Godogodo village in Jema’a Local government area, after an attempt by bandits to attack a police outpost threatened to escalate ethnic and religious violence in the area.

This is according to a statement signed by Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan who also revealed that four person were killed across Igabi, Giwa and Jema’a local government areas in the State due to bandits attack.

Mr Aruwan added that the attack on the Police outpost in Godogodo community, was effectively repelled by the police who also brought the situation under control, restoring calm.

About thirty cattle were rustled from a header who sustained gunshot injuries on his chest and is receiving treatment in hospital.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai on receiving the reports commiserated with the families of the deceased, he commended security agencies and community leaders for de-escalating the tension that arose in Godogodo town and appealed to resident, to work together and not perceive criminality from an ethno-religious standpoint.