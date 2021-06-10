The Police has confirmed the release of two Persons abducted in a Hotel in Ayetoro-Ekiti on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, the community reported that unknown gunmen numbering around 30 arrived on motorcycles and entered the hotel via the Ewu-Ayetoro Road, injuring the hotel security with machetes and allegedly rapping a lady.

All efforts to confirm the incident on Wednesday Proved abortive as both the Police Command and the Amotekun Corp did not respond nor return calls to their lines, and when they did, they couldn’t confirm either the actuality of the incidence or number of Victims.

The Police however through its State PPRO, Sunday Abutu was swift to issue a Statement on Thursday Morning Stating that that there were only two persons abducted at the hotel and they have been released.

The Amotekun Corp Commandant in the State, Brig Joe Akomolafe also confirmed the release of the victims and said his men are combing the bushes in the area to apprehend the criminals.