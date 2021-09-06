Police confirms abduction of Dodo of Wawa, Mahmud Aliyu in Niger state

The abduction of the Dodo of Wawa, Mahmud Ahmed Aliyu of Borgu, has been confirmed by the Niger state police command.

Dr. Aliyu was abducted in his palace at Borgu around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Borgu is located in Niger state’s New Bussa Local Government Area.

The gunmen, estimated to number around 20, were said to have stormed the palace and fired sporadically.

According to sources, the traditional ruler had retired to his room before being forcibly taken.

He was said to have been taken alone, with no one in the palace being harmed.