Suspected terrorists have attacked Yashikira community in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, setting parts of the Emir’s palace ablaze and abducting several residents, including women and children....

Suspected terrorists have attacked Yashikira community in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, setting parts of the Emir’s palace ablaze and abducting several residents, including women and children.

The attack reportedly occurred in the early hours of Sunday when heavily armed gunmen stormed the border community, firing sporadically and causing panic among residents.

Local sources said the assailants operated for hours, attacking the palace and whisking away about 10 victims to an unknown destination.

The attackers also attempted to invade the Yashikira Police Divisional Headquarters but were repelled by police operatives on duty.

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The Kwara State Police Command, in a statement by its spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the attack,

While describing it as a coordinated assault on both the police division and the palace of the Emir of Yashikira.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, Ojo Adekimi, has ordered a full-scale tactical operation involving the police, military, forest guards, vigilantes, and other security agencies to rescue the abducted victims and track down the perpetrator.

The command added that surveillance, intelligence gathering, and aggressive bush-combing operations have been intensified across vulnerable areas in Baruten Local Government Area.