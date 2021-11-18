Police confirm Sabon Birni bandits attack, say nine persons killed

Sokoto state Police command has confirmed the attack on three villages in Sabon Birni local government area by suspected marauding bandits.

The command Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Abubakar Sanusi told TVC News that nine persons were killed in the separate attacks that took place between 15th, 16th, and 17th of November 2021.

He said the first attack, which took place at Garin Zago in Sabon Birni local government, resulted in the dead of three persons and three others were kidnapped.

Mr. Sanusi said another attack on the 16th of November, 2021, a vehicle was attacked in Gaji village but no Casualties was recorded.

The police spokesman said another attack took place on the 17th of November 2021, at Sangirawa village where six persons were killed by the assailants and several others injured.

He said, based on the findings of the police personnel on ground in the local government, the three attacks resulted in the dead of nine persons contrary to the figures been circulated by different sources.