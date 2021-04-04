Anambra state police command has confirmed the rescue and release of the state Commissioner for public Utilities Mr. Emeka Ezenwanne.

The commissioner was abducted at Isuofia community in Aguata local government during a political rally by APGA governorship aspirant Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

Professor Soludo and his team were attacked by unknown gunmen leading to the death of three Policemen.

The PPRO of Anambra state command in a statement said that the command in a joint operations with the military personnel have rescued the kidnapped commissioner unhurt.

It reaffirms the arrest of five suspects in connection to the attack which led to the death of three policemen attached to professor Prof Chukwuma Soludo.