The Enugu State Police Command confirmed the assassination of Prof Samuel Ndubuisi, the managing director/chief executive of the Scientific Equipment Development Initiative, SEDI, on Wednesday in Enugu.

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) manages the institute, which is located in Akwuke, Enugu.

Prof Ndubuisi was killed by unknown gunmen along Enugu Port-Harcourt expressway, very close to the Centenary City, at about 1600hrs.

The state command’s police public relations officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said, “Information surrounding a shooting incident [on] 07/07/2021, along Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, said to have led to the death of a man and his police orderly is still sketchy.

“Meanwhile, a preliminary investigation has commenced. Further development will be duly communicated, please.”

The deceased was a former dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Enugu State University of Science and Technology. He was a professor of physiology and biotechnology (ESUT).

Prof Ndubuisi and his orderly were both killed. According to a source, his driver was injured and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

The State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, visited the scene of the accident.