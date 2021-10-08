Police confirm killing of nine herders in Sokoto, identify perpetrators

Sokoto state police command has confirmed the attacked that led to the killing of nine Fulani herders allegedly carried out by the outlawed volunteer vigilante group also known as Yan Sakai.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Abubakar Sanusi told TVCNEWS that the police has identified the perpetrators of the crime.

He said investigation is on going and the police is on the trail of the identified members of the Yan Sakai that allegedly came from the neighbouring Goronyo Local government to carry out the heinous crime at Manmade village of Gwadabawa local government in the Eastern Senatorial District of Sokoto state.

He said no arrest has been made yet, but the police will ensure no perpetrator escape justice in the matter.

He also confirmed that nine persons were killed and several others sustained different degrees of njuries as some of them are now receiving treatment at different medical centres across the state.

Chairman of Gwadabawa local government, Aminu Aya also confirmed the attack by suspected members of the outlawed Yan Sakai.

He corroborated the position of the police that the assailant came to Gwadabawa from neighbouring Goronyo local area to perpetrate such evil in his local government.

He said most of the victims are Fulanis who came to the market to buy food items and other consumables.