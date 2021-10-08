Breaking News

Police confirm killing of nine herders in Sokoto, identify perpetrators

Police confirm killing of nine herders in Sokoto, identify perpetrators Police confirm killing of nine herders in Sokoto, identify perpetrators

Sokoto state police command has confirmed the attacked that led to the killing of nine Fulani herders allegedly carried out by the outlawed volunteer vigilante group also known as Yan Sakai.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Abubakar Sanusi told TVCNEWS that the police has identified the perpetrators of the crime.

He said investigation is on going and the police is on the trail of the identified members of the Yan Sakai that allegedly came from the neighbouring Goronyo Local government to carry out the heinous crime at Manmade village of Gwadabawa local government in the Eastern Senatorial District of Sokoto state.

He said no arrest has been made yet, but the police will ensure no perpetrator escape justice in the matter.

He also confirmed that nine persons were killed and several others sustained different degrees of njuries as some of them are now receiving treatment at different medical centres across the state.

Chairman of Gwadabawa local government, Aminu Aya also confirmed the attack by suspected members of the outlawed Yan Sakai.

He corroborated the position of the police that the assailant came to Gwadabawa from neighbouring Goronyo local area to perpetrate such evil in his local government.

He said most of the victims are Fulanis who came to the market to buy food items and other consumables.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

APC aspirant asks court to void Bayelsa primaries

TVCN
Sep 14, 2019

A Governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa, Preye Aganaba, has asked a High…

Yemen set to run out of fuel and vaccine in a month: UNICEF

TVCN
Nov 13, 2017

Yemen’s stocks of fuel and vaccines will run out in a month unless a Saudi-led military coalition…

FCT roads deserted as residents obey stay-at-home order

TVCN
Apr 12, 2020

As Nigerians celebrate easter, it is a quiet one for residents of the fct as the lockdown is still in…

Group calls for more women participation in Politics

TVCN
Oct 22, 2017

A Group of 20 Women has identified early planning and grassroots mobilisation as necessary to achieving…

TVC News Special Reports

UK, France, Senegal’s ambassadors address Security issues

10 Mar 2017 10.23 am

Ambassadors of the United Kingdom, France…

Continue reading
Boko Haram -TVC

Boko Haram attacks kill 223 in Northeast since April -Amnesty International

05 Sep 2017 1.15 pm

More than 223 people have been killed in…

Continue reading

FG to re-open two major roads after Boko Haram defeat

25 Dec 2016 12.39 pm

The Federal Government will today formally…

Continue reading