Ebonyi State Police command has confirmed the killing of the legislative aide to the State House of Assembly deputy speaker, Kingsley Obasi by yet to be identified gunmen.

Confirming the incident to TVC News via a telephone interview, the spokesperson of the state Police command, DSP Loveth Odah, claimed the victim was reportedly shot by assailant on Wednesday night, whom they gathered may have been trailing him in Abakaliki, the state capital, while on his way to his house.

She affirmed that the victim was rushed to the Alex Ekwueme Teaching Hospital Abakili, where he was confirmed dead.

The Police spokesperson said his body has been deposited in the morgue, promising the command’s resolve to unravel the perpetrators of the unfortunate act.