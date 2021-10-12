Police confirm bandits attack on Catholic Institution in Jema’a LGA

Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed that gunmen, Monday night stormed a Catholic Institution, St Albert the Great Institute of Philosophy, located in Kagoma Chiefdom, Jama’a Local Government Area of the State.

Sources around the institution reveal that the gunmen invaded the school at about 8pm and began shooting sporadically to cause panic in an the operation they claim lasted for over an hour.

It was gathered that an unspecified number of students were abducted by the bandits while others who were lucky to escape sustained injuries.

Spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, Muhammad Jalige, who confirmed the incident said operatives of Police Tactical Team in Jema’a have visited the school to confirm the number of missing students and also to address the situation.

However there has been no official statement from the authorities of the school.

The attack is coming four month after bandits invaded Bethel Baptist college in Chikun local government area 5th July 2021 and 121 Students were abducted.

At least 117 of them have regained their freedom after ransom was paid for their release by their parents and the school authorities.

However, four of them are still held captive in the bandit custody.

The Kaduna state government in collaboration with the Security agencies have intensified measures to crackdown on the bandits. This led to the adoption of some security measures such ban on motorcycles, ban on the sale of petrol in jerricans, suspension of some rural markets among others.

Recent reports claim the bandits who have been hit by these measures are now demanding for foodstuff and other logistics as ransom for the release of their victims.