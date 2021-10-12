Breaking News

Police confirm bandits attack on Catholic Institution in Jema’a LGA

Police confirm bandits attack on Catholic Institution in Jema'a LGA Police confirm bandits attack on Catholic Institution in Jema'a LGA

Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed that gunmen, Monday night stormed a Catholic Institution, St Albert the Great Institute of Philosophy, located in Kagoma Chiefdom, Jama’a Local Government Area of the State.

Sources around the institution reveal that the gunmen invaded the school at about 8pm and began shooting sporadically to cause panic in an the operation they claim lasted for over an hour.

It was gathered that an unspecified number of students were abducted by the bandits while others who were lucky to escape sustained injuries.

Spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, Muhammad Jalige, who confirmed the incident said operatives of Police Tactical Team in Jema’a have visited the school to confirm the number of missing students and also to address the situation.

However there has been no official statement from the authorities of the school.

The attack is coming four month after bandits invaded Bethel Baptist college in Chikun local government area 5th July 2021 and 121 Students were abducted.

At least 117 of them have regained their freedom after ransom was paid for their release by their parents and the school authorities.

However, four of them are still held captive in the bandit custody.

The Kaduna state government in collaboration with the Security agencies have intensified measures to crackdown on the bandits. This led to the adoption of some security measures such ban on motorcycles, ban on the sale of petrol in jerricans, suspension of some rural markets among others.

Recent reports claim the bandits who have been hit by these measures are now demanding for foodstuff and other logistics as ransom for the release of their victims.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Movie practitioners call on govt to help tackle piracy

TVCN
Aug 3, 2018

US Based movie producer, Ofu Obekpa has called on the federal budget to enact laws that will help tackle…

China military reportedly bans Tesla Cars over sensor spy concerns

TVCN
Mar 21, 2021

The Chinese military have banned Tesla Inc. cars from its complexes and housing compounds. (more…)

Buhari urges NASS to quickly pass disease control bill

TVCN
Nov 8, 2017

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has enjoined the National Assembly to quickly pass into law…

COVID-19: Gov Bagudu commends CBOs, CSOs for sensitizing rural dwellers

TVCN
Feb 23, 2021

Kebbi state Governor, Atiku Bagudu has again emphasized the need for strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol…

TVC News Special Reports

BREAKING: Police deny confirming arrest of killers of Afenifere leader’s daughter

16 Jul 2019 1.32 am

The Ondo state police command has denied…

Continue reading

Bandits threaten to kill remaining 17 Greenfield University students unless ransom is paid by Tuesday

03 May 2021 7.25 pm

The criminals behind the abduction of 23…

Continue reading

NLC plans nationwide rallies over state of insecurity

27 Aug 2019 12.33 pm

The Nigeria Labour Congress says it is concerned…

Continue reading