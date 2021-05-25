At least four police officers have been reportedly killed during an attack on the Divisional Police Headquarters in Iwollo, Ezeagu Local Government Area of the Enugu state.

The Enugu State Command of the Nigerian Police Force on Tuesday confirmed the attack, adding that the hoodlums razed the police station during the attack which occurred on Monday night/Tuesday morning.

This was made public in a statement released by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, said the manhunt had been launched to track down the hoodlums whose identities remain unknown.

In a swift response, the state Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who went on the spot-assessment tour, was taken round the burnt facility by the Iwollo Divisional police officer, in Ezeagu local government area of the state .