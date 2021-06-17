Police in Taraba have confirmed the kidnapping of two Chinese nationals by suspected bandits.

The bandits killed one person during a raid on mining site at a boundary town between Benue and Taraba States.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal, the victims were kidnapped on Monday night at a mining site in Arufu community, Wukari Local Government.

He explained that the victims were staff of a mining company, noting that the command has began a manhunt for the fleeing bandits with a full-scale investigation ongoing.

According to him, those that sustained injuries while scampering for safety are receiving treatments at Wukari general hospital.

The abductors are yet to communicate to the company or relatives of the victim.