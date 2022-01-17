Police Confirm abduction of 15 persons in Niger State

Niger state police command has confirmed the abduction of 15 persons in Kulho, a remote village in Mashegu local government area of the state.

Local authorities said the gun men came in through Ibbi a nearby village and made away with the people.

Similarly suspected armed bandits/terrorists entered Mashegu village through Jigawa area of Mashegu and rustled a yet to be ascertained number of cattle, while they broke a provision shop at Kawo village.

It would be recalled that in November 2021 gunmen attacked Maza kuka and Adogon mallam village in Mashegu local government area killing 16 and 17 persons respectively in two separate attacks