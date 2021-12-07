Police confirm 18 Killed in Bandits Attack on Travellers in Sokoto Village

At least eighteen persons have been confirmed death following an attack by suspected bandits on a vehicle traveling from Sabon Birni local government to Isa local government area in the Eastern Senatorial District of Sokoto state.

Sokoto state police command confirmed the attack to TVCNEWS through a telephone interview with the command Public Relations Officer, Assistant Supritendent of Police, Sanusi Abubakar

Mr. Abubakar did not specified the casualties figures, but told TVCNEWS that the attacked vehicle was conveying twenty four passengers before the suspected assailant set it ablazed.

He said only seven persons escaped and were admitted at an healthcare facility in the area, before one of the seven surviving victim died.

Mr. Abubakar said six persons are currently being attended to at an undisclosed medical facility while the remaining passengers were burnt beyond recognition, which has make identifying the victims very difficult.

Other sources however, claimed that the victims are local.migrant traders heading to Kaduna village market located in Gadan Gayan.