The Enugu State Police Command has announced that ten lives were lost in two seperate fatal road accidents that occurred along the Ozalla/4-Corner axis of the dual-carriage Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway.

This was made public in a statement signed by the police public relations officer SP Ndukwe.

The statement revealed that the crashes claimed left ten other victims hospitalized.

The police Spokesperson hinted that the first multiple-vehicle crash involved a Howo truck, inscribed Visco Investment Global and laden with bags of white cement, was en route Abuja from Aba, Abia State, when it collided with a Toyota Corolla car that was attempting to overtake another truck on the same route.

Also it reads further that a Foton bus and a Daihatsu Hijet mini bus, both driving one-way, were also caught in the collision.

SP Daniel Ndukwe explained that the truck head and the Toyota Corolla car went up in flames, with five occupants of the car burning to death.

It added that a passenger in the mini bus was equally confirmed dead by the attending medical doctor.

Similarly, on another fatal crash that involved a Sino truck belonging to Global Investment and a tricycle.

He said the truck was laden with cement and driving one-way from Garriki Enugu to Nenwe in Aninri LGA,

On the same Enugu inward-bound lane, rammed into the tricycle, leading to the death of its four occupants.

The command said the victims were rushed to the hospital but later confirmed dead.

SP Ndukwe however, confirmed that other persons, injured in the separate crashes, are currently receiving medical attention.

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, who mourned the tragic loss of lives, directed the State Motor Traffic Department to carry out a diligent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accidents.

The CP describes the crashes as avoidable and strongly cautioned drivers to exercise utmost care, especially during these Ember Months, when road traffic usually increases and accidents are more frequent.

He reminded motorists that no journey is worth the loss of lives, urging them to shun recklessness, obey traffic rules, and prioritize safety over speed to prevent further tragedies.