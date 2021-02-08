Police in Kaduna state have confirmed the abduction of eleven people in the Kudenden area of the state capital, among them an eight week old infant.

The abductors who struck early Monday morning also killed one person and injured another.

The police say they are working hard to rescue the victims unhurt, and possibly arrest the abductors.

The incident led to an early morning protest in the area, as residents blocked the western bypass around the Trikania community in the state capital.