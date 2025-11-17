The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has condemned a viral claim of an attack by Police officers on Naval Lieutenant A.M. Yerima, a rumour circulated on social media by blogger Mazitundeednut, describing it as “false and grossly misleading.” In a Monday statement signed by the Co...

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has condemned a viral claim of an attack by Police officers on Naval Lieutenant A.M. Yerima, a rumour circulated on social media by blogger Mazitundeednut, describing it as “false and grossly misleading.”

In a Monday statement signed by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the command stated that a police patrol team conducting a routine stop-and-search operation at NNPC Junction along Kubwa Expressway intercepted an ash-coloured Toyota Camry driven with a concealed number plate and fully tinted windows, whose driver refused to identify himself.

The statement further disclosed that upon interrogation, three Naval personnel arrived and cordially identified the occupant of the vehicle as their colleague, while recording a video and picture footage of the encounter before leaving.

The statement reads, “The attention of FCT Police Command has been drawn to publications by an Instagram blogger, “Mazitundeednut,” alleging an attack on one Lt. Ahmed Yerima at NNPC junction in Kubwa area of the FCT. FCT Police Command wishes to state that these publications are false and grossly misleading.

“On 16th November 2025 at about 06:15 p.m., a Police patrol team, while conducting a routine stop-and-search operation at NNPC Junction along Kubwa Expressway, intercepted an ash-coloured Toyota Camry driven with a concealed number plate and fully tinted windows.

“In line with standard operational procedure, officers approached the vehicle and politely requested for the occupant’s identity, along with an explanation for the concealments. The occupant, however, refused to identify himself, proceeded to make several calls, and wound up his tinted windows, declining to engage with the police team.”

It added, “A few minutes later, three naval personnel arrived the location and cordially identified the occupant of the vehicle as their colleague. They were also observed taking video and picture footage of the encounter before leaving. Following this confirmation, the Police team allowed the vehicle to proceed. The patrol team then continued its operations peacefully and without any further incident. It is however surprising to wake up to maliciously crafted tales and worst of all allegations of assassination .

The statement concluded with the Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP Miller Dantawaye, calling on FCT residents and visitors to cooperate with police officers in the discharge of their lawful duty, while simultaneously stressing the need to shun the peddling of fake and unverified news capable of creating fear and apprehension in the society.