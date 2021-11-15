Police Bust Land Grabbing Syndicate in Ogun

Police detectives attached to the Igbesa Divisional Police Station in Ogun State have arrested an alleged cultist and land grabber in Ado Odo-Ota Local council area of the state.

The arrest, on November 8, reportedly triggered jubilation in Ikogbo, Ejila and Imoshe communities, which the suspect, Adekunle Isaac Ajose, aka Baba Isila, has been allegedly terrorising.

A police source said Ajose, and his gang members were declared wanted for alleged involvement in illegal bunkering, oil vandalism, robbery, attack on property owners, and damaging of properties in the communities.

He said, “Many residents have abandoned their houses because of fear and their malicious damage to properties.

They always attack people with guns, machetes and other dangerous weapons.

“Residents, on September 19, 2020, wrote a petition to Ogun State Government, Police and Department of State Security Services (DSS) over their criminal activities.

“Police have arrested four of the suspects on September 23, 2020, after they attacked Ikogbo Police Station, vandalised a patrol van, shot police officers and snatched a gun from a police officer on September 23, 2020.”

He said residents of Imoshe and Ikogbo have been living in fear due to the level of insecurity in the area

“The suspects have no specific job other than robbery and land-grabbing. They always come to hide in Imoshe community whenever they rob in Lagos or Ogun states,” the source said.

Their armourer has been caught with two guns and machetes, the police source said, adding that they also confessed to have shot a police officer in Lagos State University and Igando areas of Lagos.

Some residents have called on the police as well as the anti-land grabbing task force to save them from the hoodlums.

“We want police to do thorough investigation and unravel other atrocities of these hoodlums,” they said.