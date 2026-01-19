The Nasarawa State Police Command has uncovered and dismantled a suspected child trafficking network, rescuing an eight-year-old boy who was allegedly sold for N3 million.

Police sources said the breakthrough followed intelligence received on January 14 indicating that a missing child, identified as Jeremiah Bikwo, was in protective custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Abia State Police Command.

During questioning, the child reportedly told investigators he was from Loko in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Further enquiries confirmed that the boy is an indigene of Ogobo Village in Loko LGA. Detectives extended investigations to Abia State, where it was established on January 17 that the child had been trafficked and sold for N3 million.

Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime. Those in custody include Chilaka Calista Nneka, 33; Chigbu Cynthia, 36; Michael Ibeh Chioma, 52; and Victoria Ositadinma, 53, all from Abia State. Also arrested were Alhassan Bama, 35, of Ogobo Village, and Jacob Jonah, 38, of Olegefe Village, both in Loko LGA of Nasarawa State.

Police said all suspects have made confessional statements admitting their roles in the trafficking of the child.

They remain in custody as investigations continue to identify and apprehend other members of the syndicate.

The command assured that those found culpable would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.