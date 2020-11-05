The Ogun State Judicial Panel of Investigation has received 40 petitions from victims of Police brutality, human rights violations and other related offences.

The Chairman of the Panel made this known at its inaugural sitting.

The Chairman of the panel, retired Justice Solomon Olugbemi, said his team is on a fact-finding mission and called for support from stakeholders, in unveiling the truth.

He noted that forty petitions had been received and that both petitioners and defendants were expected to supply the panel with the necessary information.

Representative of the Nigerian Bar Association promised to support those who do not have financial capacity to engage lawyers to defend them.

Advertisement

Although the first petitioner, Salaudeen Idowu failed to appear before the panel when he was called, the defendants who are police officers were available.

The second case treated by the panel involved Musbau Semiu and Inspector Rabiu Fatai and both of them appeared before the panel.