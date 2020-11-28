Emmanuel Ajomafule appeared before the Lagos State judiciary panel of inquiry on Saturday to testify on how SARS operatives stopped he and his late girlfriend on April 13, 2019 in his car.

When he asked why they were stopped, he said an officer whose name is Dan Ojo shot them, and that Adaugo died in hospital from the gunshots injuries in her stomach and leg, while the officers fled the scene.

According to him, no compensation has come from the police even after the Commissioner of Police promised to pay his hospital bills.

He also said that some of the officers who were arrested, were later released and that there has been no word on Inspector Ojo, who shot him and his girlfriend.

Mr Emmanuel told the panel that he hasn’t been the same since the incident, and is still traumatic from the incident.

Advertisement

The police counsel, in his reaction, said they only just got to know about the case and sought for an adjournment in order to track the accused officers. Chairman of the panel, retired Justice Doris Okuwobi adjourned proceedings to December 11.