Police begin investigation into death of 8 Children in Badagry

It’s going to be a black Christmas for parents of eight children found dead on Sunday in an abandoned car at Adelayo Street, Jah-Michael area of Badagry area of Lagos.

Its suspected that they may died out of suffocation from excessive heat.

Reports say they were declared missing on Saturday, and a search was party constituted, but they were however found this afternoon in the abandoned car owned by an old woman.

the owner of the vehicle is said to have been arrested by the police while the bodies have been moved to Badagry General Hospital.