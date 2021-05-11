The Kwara State Police Command has raised the alarm that some disgruntled elements have perfected plans to foment trouble at this year’s end of Ramadan celebration using Eid praying ground in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Command banned the use of sachet water in and around the Eid praying ground.

Commissioner of Police Mohammed Bagega in a statement explained: “Information at his disposal to the effect that some subversive and disgruntled elements have perfected plans to distrupt the peace and harmony in existence in the state using the Eid praying ground as a venue.”

Bagega however assured “the good people of Kwara state of a peaceful and hitch free Sallah celebration.

“Adequate security arrangements have been emplaced across the length and breadth of the state, while advising the people of the state to go about their lawful businesses.”

He enjoined Muslim faithful to enjoy their Sallah holidays without any fear of molestation.

The Commissioner warned: “All would-be trouble makers of the determination of the command to deal decisively with anybody found committing any act of criminality before, during and after the Sallah celebrations.”

He said: “Turning the Eid praying ground to a political rally will not be tolerated; nobody found in possession of any dangerous items like arms and ammunitions etc will be treated as a criminal; no sachet water is allowed on the praying ground as adequate water has been provided for ablution; no chanting of party slogan of any kind, praise singing of VIPs within the praying ground will also not be allowed; auto-mobile operators are advised to respect the rights of other road users as all acts of irresponsibility will be met with stiff legal consequences.”