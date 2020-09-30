The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has instructed officers and men of the command to disallow any unlawful societies, under whatever disguise, from staging rallies or protests within the state on Thursday, 1st October 2020.

The Police boss read the riot act on Wednesday during a security meeting with the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Heads of Department at the conference room, State Headquarters, GRA, Ikeja.

The CP according to a release signed by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesman of the command warned that the command will not allow any gatherings, rallies, or protests against the sovereignty of Nigeria in the state just as he announced the cancellation of the 60th Independence anniversary parade by the Lagos State government.

CP Hakeem Odumosu according to the release also warned parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to desist from any rallies, protests or be mobilized to wage war against the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, or else they (parents or guardians) of any youths arrested for such activities will be prosecuted.

The Commissioner of Police however appealed to the general public to be law-abiding, desist from violence, and any act that is capable of disrupting the sovereignty of Nigeria.

Advertisement

In the same vein, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Information and Communication Technology, DIG Celestine Okoye, addressed the officers at the instance of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on the need to maintain law and order in the state and repel any forces that can disintegrate Nigeria.

DIG Okoye also sounded a note of warning that officers and men of the Command must act within the ambit of the law in every situation.