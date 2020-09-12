Police in Rivers state have arrested the most wanted criminal in the statae popularly known as Bobisky.

There was jubilation at the command headquarters in Port Harcourt on Saturday as men of the Rivers State Police Command arrested the most-wanted armed robber and kidnapper popularly known as Bobisky.

Bobisky, whose real name is Honest Digbara, was arrested early Saturday at Korokoro in the Tai Local Government Area in a sting operation led by the Divisional Police Officer of Bori, Superintendent Bako Angbashim.

He was paraded at the headquarters of the command on Mosco Road, Port Harcourt.

Bobisky, a terror to many residents in the Ogoni area of the state, has been linked to most of the criminal activities recorded in the area.

Advertisement

Governor Nyesom Wike had earlier placed a N30 million bounty on Bobisky’s head, saying he will reward any member of the public who can provide useful information that will lead to the arrest of the criminal.