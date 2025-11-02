The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers and recovered a locally made revolver pistol and ammunition following a successful operation in Ka’oje, Bagudo Local Government Area of the state. Acting on credible intelligence, the Divisional Police Officer of Ka’oje mobilis...

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers and recovered a locally made revolver pistol and ammunition following a successful operation in Ka’oje, Bagudo Local Government Area of the state.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Divisional Police Officer of Ka’oje mobilised a combined team of police operatives and local vigilantes, who trailed the suspects to Sada Forest.

The team were said to have engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun duel, forcing them to flee into the forest with gunshot wounds.

Two suspects, identified as Aliyu Alhaji Shehu, alias Altine (25), and Abubakar Umar, alias Bube, both of Orda village in Bagudo LGA, were later arrested, while the abducted boy was rescued unhurt and reunited with his family after medical attention.

During the investigation, the suspects reportedly confessed to the crime and to another kidnapping that occurred on October 28, 2025, involving a 70-year-old victim, Alhaji Alti, from Orda village. A search conducted at the home of one of the suspects led to the recovery of a locally made revolver pistol and one live round of ammunition.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Sani, commended the swift and professional response of the Ka’oje DPO and his team, urging them to sustain their synergy with local vigilantes to combat kidnapping and other violent crimes in the area.

He also directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Birnin Kebbi for further investigation and efforts to track down the fleeing members of the gang.

CP Sani called on residents to remain calm and continue to provide credible information to security agencies to support ongoing efforts against crime in the state.