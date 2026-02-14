The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the alleged theft of diesel valued at N12 million at a construction site in Ibadan. According to the Command, through a press statement signed by its Spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, operatives of its Monitoring Unit, acting o...

According to the Command, through a press statement signed by its Spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, operatives of its Monitoring Unit, acting on credible intelligence and with the support of members of the public, intercepted Yusuf Mutiyat, 43, and Ogunniyan Rasheed, 64, at Kopek Construction Company in Ibadan, where they were allegedly siphoning liquid suspected to be diesel from a mixer truck.

Police said subsequent searches led to the recovery of 24 barrels of 240 litres each of the suspected diesel, amounting to approximately 10,000 litres, with an estimated value of ₦12 million.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Femi Haruna, commended the professionalism of the operatives involved in the operation and appreciated members of the public for providing timely information that led to the arrest.

He assured residents of the Command’s continued commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

The suspects are currently in custody, while investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the alleged theft and identify any other individuals who may be involved.