Adamu Ali Muhammed, a businessman, has been charged before Chief Magistrate Ejiro Kujenbe at Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly conspiring to divert 90,000 litres of diesel (Automated Gasoline Oil, AGO) worth ₦142 million, belonging to Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited.

The Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID) in Alagbon-Ikoyi, Lagos, prosecuted the case. According to the prosecutor, Morufu Animashaun, Muhammed and accomplices (still at large) fraudulently took delivery of the diesel—property of Alhaji Bolaji Saheed—on 27 January 2025 before fleeing. He was later tracked and arrested in Yobe State.

The charges, under Sections 411, 280, and 287(5) of Lagos State’s 2015 Criminal Law, include conspiracy and theft. Muhammed pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer, Iyeruokin A. O., applied for bail, urging leniency.

Chief Magistrate Kujenbe granted bail at ₦500,000 with three sureties, each providing proof of three years’ tax payments and verified means of livelihood.

Until bail conditions are met, Muhammed will remain in Nigerian Correctional Service custody. The case was adjourned for further mention.