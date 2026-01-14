Operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command, during a routine stop-and-search duty at the Kotorkoshi and Tazame areas along the Gusau–Funtua Highway, arrested two armed suspects and recovered two AK-47 rifles. In a Wednesday statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP ...

In a Wednesday statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, the operation forms part of the commitment to preventing the proliferation of illegal firearms and ensuring sustained peace and security across the State.

The statement reads, “On 11th January, 2026, at about 1200 hours, operatives of the Safer Highway Patrol (SHP) attached to the Department of Operations (DOPS) of the Command, while on routine stop-and-search duties at a point between Kotorkoshi and Tazame areas along the Gusau–Funtua Highway, intercepted a Golf vehicle with registration number ABUJA KUJ 893 CK.

“During the operation, one Samaila Na’ibi ‘M’ of Kuya Village, via Kekun Waje District, Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, was arrested in possession of two (2) locally fabricated AK-47 rifles concealed inside a sack. The vehicle was driven by Samaila Aminu (male) of Faskari Local Government Area, Katsina State.”

The statement added, “Consequently, the vehicle was impounded, while the suspects and the recovered exhibits were taken into custody at the Kotorkoshi Divisional Police Headquarters.

“The suspects and exhibits will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet and thorough investigation, after which appropriate legal action will be taken.”

CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba reassured the good people of Zamfara State of the Command’s commitment to preventing the proliferation of illegal firearms and ensuring sustained peace and security across the State.

Maikaba urges members of the public to continue supporting the Police with timely and credible information to enhance public safety.