The Nigeria Police have arrested the remaining two persons involved in the dehumanizing treatment of a female citizen in a viral video making the rounds since Wednesday, bringing the total number of persons now in police custody to four.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Dcp Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Mba said the two additional persons arrested are CPL Aiyedun Akeem and one Ope Owoeye – the civilian accomplice popularly known as ‘Wyclef’. Recall that ASP Tijani Olatunji and Inspr Gboyega were earlier arrested for their involvement in the case.

The Police spokesman said investigation is still ongoing after which the Force internal disciplinary procedures will commence for the officers.

Meanwhile, Police Detectives from the State CID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos has established contact with the victim with assurances that justice will not only be done but will be seen to have been manifestly done.

In the video, one could hear the officer interrogating the young lady named Towobola, following a raid at the apartment of an alleged kidnapper.

According to the officer who spoke in Yoruba, the young lady was to answer for how she got to know the kidnapper who she claimed to have met only recently.

After whisking the kidnap suspect away, the officers placed Towobola in handcuff and went on to harass her verbally for ‘sleeping with a criminal’.

The interrogation degenerated into very lewd seeming dialogues, with questions ranging from if the suspect is a virgin to how many people she had slept with.

The video went viral after it surfaced online with many calling for the dismissal of the officers, arguing that their conducts were unprofessional.