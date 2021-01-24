The police in Ogun State have arrested three men for allegedly beating a 23-year-old man to death over an alleged phone theft.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed this in in a statement on Sunday.

The suspects who are residents of Iju Ota were arrested on January 21 after the father of the victim identified as Ajibade Gbenga reported at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters that his son, Samuel, was alleged to have stolen two handsets by the suspects and beaten to a state of comma.

Samuel was rushed to the General Hospital in Ota for medical attention but was confirmed dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.

“Upon the report, the DPO Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job led his detectives to the scene where the three suspects were quickly arrested,” Oyeyemi stated.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the General Hospital, Ota mortuary for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the case to the Homicide Section of the State CIID.