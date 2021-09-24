Police arrest three for allegedly supplying fuel to bandits

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested three syndicate for allegedly concealing Premium Motor Spirit in their travelling bags.

According to Statement by the Command, the concealed items are believed to be supplies to the bandits hibernating in the fringes of Jibia forest.

They were arrested by a team of Policemen on patrol along Katsina – Jibia road.

The command said the suspects are Dija Umar, aged 50 years, Umma Bello, 45 years and Nusaiba Muhammad aged 16 years all of Malali Quarters, Katsina LGA, Katsina.

In the course of investigation, the command says the suspects confessed to the commission of the offence, contrary to the executive order and other extant laws of the Federation. Investigation ongoing.