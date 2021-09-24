Breaking News

Police arrest three for allegedly supplying fuel to bandits

Police arrest three for allegedly supplying PMS to bandits Police arrest three for allegedly supplying PMS to bandits

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested three syndicate for allegedly concealing Premium Motor Spirit in their travelling bags.

According to Statement by the Command, the concealed items are believed to be supplies to the bandits hibernating in the fringes of Jibia forest.

They were arrested by a  team of Policemen on patrol along Katsina – Jibia road.

The command said the suspects are Dija Umar,  aged 50 years, Umma Bello,  45 years and Nusaiba Muhammad aged 16 years all of Malali Quarters, Katsina LGA, Katsina.

In the course of investigation, the command says the suspects confessed to the commission of the offence, contrary to the executive order and other extant laws of the Federation. Investigation ongoing.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

USAID announces $243 million in aids to support Nigeria in achieving development goals

TVCN
Jun 26, 2019

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) recently announced (more…)

Eid-el-Fitri: FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays

TVCN
May 22, 2020

The Federal Government has declared Monday and Tuesday - May 25 and 26, as Public Holidays to mark this…

Electricity Supply: FG inaugurates 1.5MW independent power project in Lagos

TVCN
Oct 27, 2018

The federal government has inaugurated a 1.5 megawatts independent power project at the popular Sura…

Curfew imposed in major US cities as protests escalate

TVCN
May 31, 2020

The protests over the death of George Floyd, an African American man, intensified across the United…

TVC News Special Reports

FG reduces petrol pump price to N121.50

01 Jun 2020 1.18 pm

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory…

Continue reading

Scarcity: NNPC says expecting 250 million litres of Petrol

14 Dec 2017 4.59 pm

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation…

Continue reading

Police arrest father, 2 sons for banditry in Katsina

25 Jan 2021 10.19 pm

A father and two of his sons were among…

Continue reading