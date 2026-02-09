In its sustained fight against cultism and violent crime, the Oyo State Police Command has recorded another operational success with the disruption of a suspected cult gathering and the arrest of three suspected cult members in Oyo town. In a Monday statement signed by DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the Com...

In its sustained fight against cultism and violent crime, the Oyo State Police Command has recorded another operational success with the disruption of a suspected cult gathering and the arrest of three suspected cult members in Oyo town.

In a Monday statement signed by DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the arrest followed a proactive, intelligence-led policing efforts of the Command, anchored on continuous surveillance, community-based intelligence gathering, and strategic analysis of emerging threats.

According to the statement, while acting on credible and actionable intelligence, operatives attached to the Atiba Divisional Police Headquaters, swiftly mobilised to Bode Thomas Secondary School, Oyo, where a large number of individuals dressed in black were observed converging for a suspected secret cult meeting.

The statement revealed that the suspects numbering up to 30, on sighting the police, fled in different directions into nearby bushes.

The statement reads, “In the course of the operation, the following suspects were arrested: •Jelili Taiwo Kazeem, male, aged 20 •Toheeb Adediran, male, aged 25 •Ayomide Taiwo, male, aged 23.

“Further investigation revealed that one of the suspects arrested at the scene, Toheeb Adediran, is a commercial motorcycle (okada) rider, who conveyed some of the suspected cult members to the location. His motorcycle was also taken to the police station for investigative purposes.”

The statement added, “When quizzed, the suspects confessed to being members of the Aiye Confraternity, stating that their gathering was to celebrate the birthday of one of their members. The other two suspects, who equally confessed to cult membership, have voluntarily stated their respective roles within the group, thereby providing useful information to investigators.

“A search of the area led to the recovery of one motorcycle, one axe, and one black cap, believed to be connected to the activities of the group.”

The statement further revealed that the Command’s Commissioner of Police Femi Haruna, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Anti-Cultism Squad for discreet and comprehensive investigation.

The suspects are currently cooperating with investigators and providing credible information that is assisting ongoing efforts to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang. Upon the conclusion of investigations, the suspects will be charged to court accordingly.

The CP strongly encouraged parents and guardians to engage their wards constructively and prevail on them to shun cultism, criminal gangs, and unlawful associations, bearing in mind the grave legal and social consequences associated with such activities.