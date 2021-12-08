Police arrest suspected traffic robber in Lagos

A 21-year-old suspected armed robber, Abdullahi Zakari, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command, with two locally-made pistols and a live cartridge concealed in a bag recovered from him.

The suspect was arrested at about 9:30am on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, along NEPA Road, Alaba Rago Market, Ojo, Lagos, by anti-crime patrol team of the Ojo Police Division during a routine patrol of the area.

Lagos Police Spokesman, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said that when interrogated, Zakari confessed to being a member of a gang responsible for the spate of robbery in traffic at Alaba, Ojo, Iba and similar places in the state in recent times.

Ajisebutu stated: “Following his arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, immediately directed that the suspect be transferred to the Command’s Tactical Team for diligent investigation and prosecution.”